VANCOUVER -- BC Hydro is warning customers to be wary of scammers who might call or email them, warning their electricity could be cut off because they owe money to the utility company.

BC Hydro put a COVID-19 Relief Fund in place on April 1, and while the crisis continues won't disconnect people's service if they can't pay.

But the Crown corporation says it's become aware of more than 500 reports of attempted scams since April 1.

The scams take these forms:

Phone and email scam – Customers receive automated calls or fake bill notification emails from fraudsters posing as BC Hydro employees, threatening disconnection for an overdue bill. Customers are asked to call a 1-877 number to make a payment, and the number connects to a replica of BC Hydro’s phone system. Fraudsters then ask the customer to purchase pre-paid credit cards or deposit money into a bitcoin ATM wallet to avoid disconnection.

Phishing scam – Customers receive a text message that appears to be from BC Hydro, indicating that they are eligible for a refund. Customers are directed to click a link to submit their banking information for deposit.

BC Hydro wants British Columbians to know that right now, your electricity service will not be disconnected because of an overdue bill. The utility says it does not collect credit card over the phone, by email or by text message. The company also says it does not accept cash through pre-paid cash or credit cards or through Bitcoin ATMs.

If you receive a phone call, email or text and you're not sure whether it's genuine, BC Hydro says you can call them to check at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376). If you suspect fraud, the company encourages you to report it to your local police department.