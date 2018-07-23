

A former Mountie with three decades of tactical police experience says preparation is the best thing people can do when it comes to the risk of public attacks.

Speaking to CTV News following a shooting in Toronto that left two victims and the suspect dead, Doug Maynard recommended families and colleagues have regular conversations about possible threats.

"This is a new normal," he said. His advice is that people should talk about what to do when faced with an active assailant the same way they discuss the risk of an earthquake or fire.

"If you have a little bit of a plan then it's not going to be so much of a surprise for you," the president and COO of Lions Gate Risk Management said.

While it's impossible to plan for everything, some type of plan can make a difference.

Experts agree that the best things to do during an attack in a public place are run, hide or fight.

"To do nothing is still a decision, and to do nothing means you're just waiting to die," Maynard said.

"What not to do is stay and observe and try to capture that piece of video."

The Vancouver Police Department released an unsettling video offering similar advice in the spring, following another public attack in Toronto.

The educational video designed to prepare residents for active shooters and other deadly threats was made public a month after a man drove a minivan onto a sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 16.

"We're not trying to fear-monger or anything like that, I just think that putting our head in the sand and pretending everything's going to be fine also isn't an option," Police Chief Adam Palmer said at the time.

The VPD production tells viewers not to finish what they're doing or attempt to take anything, "just run."

Officers suggested calling 911 only when safe, and said those hiding from an attacker should remember to mute their phone.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko