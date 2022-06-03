BC Wildfire Service forecasts slow start to season due to cool, wet conditions

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener