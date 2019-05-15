

The BC SPCA is investigating a report that a dog was recently poisoned at a park on Vancouver's West Side.

Deanne Schweitzer said she noticed her dog, Stella, kept getting sick after they went out for walks near Tatlow Park in Kitsilano.

"She would be throwing up and very uncomfortable," Schweitzer told CTV News.

The concerned dog owner eventually realized Stella and other dogs kept visiting the same hedge at the park. When Schweitzer poked around, she found a black plastic bag containing dog food.

She said a neighbour had the food tested with a veterinarian, and it was determined to have been poisoned. Fortunately, Stella made a full recovery.

"I don't know how she survived it at this age. Thank God she did, because she is still living a good life, even at almost 14 years old," Schweitzer said.

Eileen Drever, senior protection officer with the BC SPCA, said the animal welfare agency is taking the issue very seriously, and will likely recommend charges of animal cruelty if a culprit is found.

"We have opened up an investigation and are trying to get to the bottom of this," Drever said.

The City of Vancouver confirmed it received a complaint about an incident in Tatlow Park on May 1, but couldn't provide any further details. The city said animal control officers and park rangers have increased their patrols in the park as a response to the report.

Officials are also advising dog owners to keep their pets on-leash to prevent them from eating unknown substances.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to dial 311. Drever is urging anyone whose dog became sick to contact the SPCA on its Animal Cruelty Hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim