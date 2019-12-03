The month of December means we are getting into the heart of the holiday shopping and entertaining season.

It can often feel overwhelming when we are running around trying to find a specific item or bring an idea to life. BC Liquor Stores have plenty of options at their various locations along with product consultants who are happy to assist.

We recently visited the Signature BC Liquor Store at 39th and Cambie on CTV Morning Live.

Adele Shaw, who is the spirits and sake manager, guided us through some gift giving ideas for the whisky lover in your life.

Whether you're shopping for a serious collector or a casual consumer, they offer a wide range of products to help cross that special someone off your list -- no matter the budget.

While on the show Shaw highlighted the Macallan Edition No. 5, the Dalmore 12 Year Old and two Johnnie Walker Game Of Thrones whisky collections.

Another component of the entertaining season is pairing holiday feasts with a complimentary wine offering.

Barbara Philip is a master of wine who came up with some great suggestions on CTV Morning Live for meals from a vegetarian lasagna to a classic roast turkey to a delicious chocolate dessert.

She featured two Italian wines: the Salice Salentino Riserva-Codici Masserie and the Cerasuolo D’Abruzzo-Tiberio 2018.

For the sweet dessert, she recommended the Fonesca-Vintage 2016 from Portugal.

If you want recommendations of what pairs well with what you plan to serve, the product consultants at BC Liquor Stores love sharing their passion and suggestions.

Lastly, mixologist David Wolowidnyk joined us on CTV Morning Live to shake things up and put together the 5 O'Clock Cocktail featuring Highland Park.

Picking up a free copy of Taste Magazine while at the BC Liquor Store is highly recommended for some innovative cocktail and food recipes. It will help provide some inspiration for the holiday entertaining season.