VANCOUVER -- The BC Lions have signed defensive back T.J. Lee to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Lee was eligible to become a free agent after 2020.

The Seattle native was the Lions' 2019 nominee for most outstanding defensive player after recording 72 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lee's most productive campaign came in 2018, when he was named a CFL all-star after he racked up 81 defensive tackles, three interceptions - one returned 37 yards for a touchdown - and two forced fumbles.

The Lions originally signed Lee before the 2014 season. He had previously spent four productive years at Eastern Washington University where he had 182 tackles, four interceptions and a school-record seven forced fumbles while helping the Eagles win a D-1AA National Championship.

"This is where I want to be and I couldn't be more excited to remain here in the future as we pursue our goal of winning some Grey Cups," Lee said in a release. "Both the organization and my family have given me great support along the way."