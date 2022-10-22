BC Lions clinch home playoff game with 31-14 win over Edmonton Elks
The B.C. Lions will have a home playoff date for the first time in six years.
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
“It was a complete team win,” said Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was 18 of 24 passing for 211 yards. “Our defence played lights out again.”
The Lions will finish second in the CFL's West Division - their record is 12-5 with one game left - earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012.
“We got it done,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell. “Edmonton has played a lot of people tough and I was proud of our guys for making the plays when they needed to make them to win the game.
“It was a huge game for us to clinch home field. To get a home playoff game in the West Division is a big deal for us, so we are excited about that. I'm excited for our fans who have been great all year. I am glad we get to play one more time in front of them.”
The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL-record 17 consecutive games at home dating back to 2019.
“We made so many errors that we ended up losing a three-score game,” said Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones. “So, I would hope that that's not our best effort.”
The Elks couldn't have asked for a better start to the game as Mike Dubuisson recovered a Lions' fumble on the opening kickoff. Rookie Canadian quarterback Tre Ford was then able to connect on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell with the game just over two minutes old.
The Lions matched that midway through the first on a subsequent long drive, capped off by a seven-yard TD toss from Adams Jr. to Hatcher.
B.C. started the second quarter with a 35-yard Sean Whyte field goal.
The Leos made it 17-7 with 5 1/2 minutes to play in the second on a three-yard rushing major from Butler.
An errant Ford pass was returned 40 yards on an interception by Marcus Sayles, leading to a one-yard keeper by backup QB Pipkin.
Edmonton got back into the game early in the third quarter as Donovan Olumba picked off an Adams pass and brought it back 54 yards, eventually leading to a one-yard plunge by backup Kai Locksley.
The Lions responded with a punt single and 36- and 37-yard Whyte field goals coming off a pair of fumble recoveries to make it 31-14 to start the fourth and hung on from there.
NOTES
The Elks' last home victory was actually against the Lions, coming on Oct. 12, 2019, a game in which former Edmonton starter turned B.C. quarterback Mike Reilly left midway through the first quarter with a broken wrist. The Lions would ended up losing 19-6 and missed the playoffs. It was the last time B.C. played in Edmonton previous to Saturday's game. Edmonton's losing streak at home was sitting at 1,105 days - three years and nine days - coming into the contest. The Lions came into the game with a shameful streak of their own on the line, having gone eight games without a victory at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, a run extending back to July 13, 2013, when they won 17-3. B.C. handily won both games between the two squads in Vancouver this season by 59-15 and 46-14 scores. Both teams were without their usual starting quarterbacks as Elks pivot Taylor Cornelius was out after being hospitalized with a spleen injury coming off their last game. Lions QB Nathan Rourke (foot) is practising and is expected back next week. Ford made his first start for Edmonton since suffering a collarbone injury in Week 5.
UP NEXT
The Lions close out regular-season play in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers next Friday. The Elks are technically on a bye week, but will have already dispersed home for the year as they are out of playoff contention.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Parti Quebecois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines
A special report by Reuters looks at prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election conspiracy theories and fuel a campaign to promote the Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.
Vancouver Island
-
Life-sized driftwood whale installed in Campbell River, B.C.
A Vancouver Island community that promotes itself as the Salmon Capital of the World could easily add Driftwood Capital of the World to that moniker thanks to a new creation added this week.
-
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby's intellect clear to rivals and supporters alike
B.C.'s premier-designate David Eby has developed a reputation for tackling some of the most complex and contentious portfolios on the government's plate while in cabinet, and bringing fierce arguments to the table against his opponents.
Calgary
-
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta man who killed mother found not criminally responsible
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen. On Friday, a judge in his murder trial found him not criminally responsible for the incident.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Oilers look to shed October blues against St. Louis
After hitting their offensive stride against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Edmonton Oilers hope to keep rolling when they face the St. Louis Blues Saturday to continue their season-opening six-game homestand.
-
Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Toronto
-
Second Toronto French-language school trustee election voided
Residents casting their ballots will no longer be able to vote for a French-language Catholic school trustee in Ward 4 after the city clerk determined the election is void.
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
-
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Winnipeg
-
Four arrested in Waterfront Drive home invasion
Winnipeg police have four people in custody after a home invasion in the Exchange District Wednesday night.
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
-
St. Amant Centre suffers data breach
An organization supporting persons with intellectual disabilities says it has been the victim of a data breach.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who shot at Moose Jaw police in custody, emergency alert cancelled
Moose Jaw Police say a man who shot at officers on Friday night prompting an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
Charges laid in connection with woman's death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who shot at Moose Jaw police in custody, emergency alert cancelled
Moose Jaw Police say a man who shot at officers on Friday night prompting an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
Here's how much Sask. WHL fans are paying for tickets this season
Some Saskatchewan WHL teams have raised the cost of tickets this season as they face additional expenses, causing some fans to find other sources of entertainment.
-
Snow is coming back to Sask. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across a large portion of southern Saskatchewan because this looks to be the first snowfall of the season.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power parent company halts work on Atlantic Loop
There's a power struggle underway between the government of Nova Scotia and Emera Inc., the parent company of Nova Scotia Power.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
These 15 cities have the most rats in Atlantic Canada
The rat population continues to be a problem in this region. A recent rat list for Atlantic Canada released by Orkin featured seven Maritime locations in the top 10 slots.
London
-
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
-
London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend
Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police searching for homicide suspect in Brantford, Ont.
Police say Nicholas Craig fled the scene of a stabbing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the area of Eagle Place.
-
Second arrest in Brantford homicide investigation
Brantford police said they made a second arrest in relation to the death of 22-year-old Brantford man, Brayden Ferrall.
-
$1 million winning Lotto Max ticket bought in Kitchener
It might not be the big one, but someone in Kitchener is $1 million richer after Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.