BC Hydro giving $8M to Vancouver Park Board for downtown substation

Rendering if where the new substation construction will be under Nelson Park. (BC Hydro) Rendering if where the new substation construction will be under Nelson Park. (BC Hydro)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener