BC Ferries expects to move half-a-million passengers over Labour Day weekend

BC Ferries is urging customers without reservations this weekend to consider walking on or be prepared for lengthy waits before driving onto a vessel.

"Anybody trying to travel as a standby customer, there is limited space available on the three major routes over the weekend so customers might want to travel as a foot passenger instead or travel at off-peak times," said Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries director of public affairs.

One of the largest vessels in the fleet, the Coastal Renaissance, is out of service after an unexpected engine issue.

It is not expected to be back in service until sometime in the middle of October and has been replaced by the smaller Queen of Alberni on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route.

Marshall said the switch has impacted about 800 reservations this weekend.

She said BC Ferries contacted all of the affected customers over the past few weeks and advised them to make other arrangements.

Vessels are expected to be near capacity throughout the system the entire weekend.

"Well we do expect to see about half a million passengers travel with us and about 200,000 vehicles -- and that would be fleet-wide from Thursday through to Tuesday," Marshall said.