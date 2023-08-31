BC Ferries cancelling 60 sailings, rebooking 800 customers due to out-of-service vessel
B.C.'s provincial ferry operator is cancelling 60 scheduled sailings after the Labour Day long weekend while one of its largest vessels remains out of service for emergency repairs.
All of the cancelled sailings are on two routes serving West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay terminal, officials from BC Ferries said during a news conference Thursday.
Brian Anderson, the company's vice president of strategy and community engagement, said roughly 800 customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings would be contacted by the BC Ferries customer care team and either rebooked on alternative sailings or refunded.
The affected routes are between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast and between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo.
Anderson said the cancellations were necessary because of the offseason maintenance schedule that BC Ferries maintains, which he called a "complicated ballet" involving most of the company's ships.
During the peak summer season, he said, every available ship is in service, but during the nine months between September and June, when demand is generally lower, BC Ferries rotates ships out of service for offseason maintenance.
The unexpected breakdown of the Coastal Renaissance two weeks ago means the Queen of Alberni, which normally operates out of Horseshoe Bay, has been moved to the Tsawwassen – Duke Point route in its place.
That leaves the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes without one of the vessels typically used to add capacity at busy times during the off-peak season, Anderson explained.
"Our published schedule currently includes 60 extra trips between Sept. 9 and Thanksgiving spread between those two routes," he said. "These trips are planned in addition to the core schedule to provide that additional capacity around busy travel times. With the Coastal Renaissance out of service, there is no vessel available to provide this supplemental service during that time period."
Anderson said staff have assured him that there is enough capacity on alternative sailings to accommodate all 800 passengers who had reservations on cancelled sailings.
He said cancelling the 60 sailings was the option that affected the smallest number of travellers, but added that he sympathizes with those affected.
"I recognize that this change is very frustrating for customers," Anderson said. "We do not have spare vessels available."
LONG WEEKEND PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY
Before any of those cancellations take place, BC Ferries must get through the final long weekend of the summer.
Labour Day weekend is typically the fourth-busiest weekend of the year, according to BC Ferries president and CEO Nicholas Jimenez.
He said the company is expecting to transport roughly 520,000 passengers and 200,000 vehicles over the weekend, and is prepared for the influx.
"We've got our terminals ready to welcome guests," he said. "We've got traffic-control partners in place for busier terminals. We've got parking attendants in place for the busy terminals and they'll be adding extra staff as they did for the August long weekend."
Jimenez said travellers who don't have reservations should "find alternate ways to get on board" without a vehicle, because stand-by space for vehicles will be extremely limited.
"Take transit, carpool, get dropped off and walk on," he said. "Essentially, if you don't have a reservation, you will find it a very challenging experience, but if you have a reservation, you're going to get where you need to go and you're going to have a great weekend."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 to fully reopen Thursday following wildfire closures
The only highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island is set to open to two-way traffic Thursday at 5 p.m. after nearly three months of closures.
-
Victoria ride-hailing company driver arrested for impaired driving
Police say a driver for a ride-hailing company in Victoria may face criminal charges after he was arrested for impaired driving earlier this month.
-
Saanich police report multiple cougar sightings in Gordon Head, Mount Tolmie areas
Saanich police are warning the public after several cougar sightings were reported in the Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie areas.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
-
'It's magnificent': Rocky Mountain Adaptive hosts week-long camp in Kananaskis, Alta.
It's a week-long getaway to William Watson Lodge in Kananaskis, Alta., for people living with disabilities and their families...
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Edmonton
-
WATCH
WATCH | Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
Toronto
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Court rules Longueil can cull deer population in local park using controlled crossbow hunt
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a city south of Montreal can proceed with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer that have overrun a local park.
-
Record number of suspected overdose deaths in Montreal in the last year
Montreal's public health authority is pushing for more supervised drug-use sites, including facilities for drug inhalation, amid an increase in overdoses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Crown corporation says some drivers will not need road tests for licence
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation is temporarily letting some people get their driver's licence without doing a road test.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
-
Sask. teachers' union launches defiant ad campaign amid contract talks
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is launching an advertising campaign of its own after the Saskatchewan government started publicizing what it calls a "fair deal for teachers."
Regina
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Record enrolment at the U of R, nearly 17,000 students begin fall semester
The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting record enrolment following a multi-year dip in the number of students attending classes.
-
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
'Sunflowers under the sun': Local farmers use sunflower patch for charitable cause
A couple in Thamesford, Ont. are opening up their farm to sunflower lovers in an effort to raise money for a cause close to their heart. Sunflowers are in bloom at Alex and Florence Steele’s farm on 19th Line, where they’ve spent the last 50 years.
-
London, Ont. lawyer says sending emojis could be seen as a contractual agreement
The average person sends 85 text messages a day and with the ever-growing list of emojis, but business lawyer Michael Weinberger says to be careful with what you send.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Kitchener
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.