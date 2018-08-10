Barge carrying crushed cars goes up in flames on Fraser River
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 8:09AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 9:38AM PDT
Firefighters are attacking a massive blaze that broke out on a barge full of crushed cars on the Fraser River Friday morning.
Multiple explosions have been heard coming from the burning barge, which is located near the Pattullo Bridge on the Surrey side of the river.
It's unclear whether anyone has been injured.
Crews have been attacking the fire from land, but it remains raging. A huge plume of smoke coming from the barge can be seen from kilometres away, and is blowing northeast toward New Westminster.
More to come…
