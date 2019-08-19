

Alyse Kotyk, Bhinder Sajan, CTV News Vancouver





Mediated bargaining is set to resume for unionized teachers across B.C. Monday.

The BC Teachers' Federation says the bargaining will focus on class size and composition, but adds that wages are also an issue.

Negotiations between the BCTF and the province began in February of this year. At the end of June, the current contract expired, so in July, a mediator was assigned to talks by the Labour Relations Board.

Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Education issued a statement, reading in part: "We are focused on improving services and putting the success of our students at the centre of all we do. Government has invested $1 billion more in education, including funding almost 4,000 new teachers and 1,000 new education assistants."

The ministry also noted a media blackout is in effect during mediation.

BCTF's president, Teri Mooring, admitted there was a chance no deal would be reached before school starts up again on Sept. 3.

However before any potential strike, members of the union would have to vote in favour of that action. Other options, like work to rule may be on the table and Mooring says the eight days of mediation that have been scheduled is plenty of time to negotiate a new collective agreement.