VANCOUVER -- Data obtained by CTV News Vancouver suggests the number of five-year border bans handed out in 2019 tripled from the year before.

Documents provided following a freedom of information request showed borders controlled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Seattle field office saw the largest increase in expedited removals.

In Part 2, CTV News looked for an explanation.

The chart below shows border bans handed out by U.S. CBP, including recipients' citizenship country, age and gender, as well as which field office issued the ban.

Here's a quick breakdown from CTV News by field office and fiscal year (October to September, based on the U.S. CBP system):

Seattle

2015: 81

2016: 106

2017: 134

2018: 91

2019: 309

Boston

2015: 29

2016: 27

2017: 18

2018: 36

2019: 67

Buffalo

2015: 122

2016: 165

2017: 138

2018: 118

2019: 108

Detroit

2015: 43

2016: 46

2017: 69

2018: 52

2019: 65

Here's the full data set provided by U.S. CBP.