Banned at the border: Read through documents obtained by CTV News from U.S. Customs
VANCOUVER -- Data obtained by CTV News Vancouver suggests the number of five-year border bans handed out in 2019 tripled from the year before.
Documents provided following a freedom of information request showed borders controlled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Seattle field office saw the largest increase in expedited removals.
Read Part 1 in our series: 5-year border bans tripled from 2018 to 2019.
In Part 2, CTV News looked for an explanation.
The chart below shows border bans handed out by U.S. CBP, including recipients' citizenship country, age and gender, as well as which field office issued the ban.
Here's a quick breakdown from CTV News by field office and fiscal year (October to September, based on the U.S. CBP system):
Seattle
2015: 81
2016: 106
2017: 134
2018: 91
2019: 309
Boston
2015: 29
2016: 27
2017: 18
2018: 36
2019: 67
Buffalo
2015: 122
2016: 165
2017: 138
2018: 118
2019: 108
Detroit
2015: 43
2016: 46
2017: 69
2018: 52
2019: 65
Here's the full data set provided by U.S. CBP.