Smoking is no longer permitted anywhere on BC Ferries vessels and in ferry terminals.

The ban on cigarettes, other substances and e-cigarettes was announced in August, but did not come into effect until Monday morning.

Smoking was banned inside vessels in 1990, but passengers were still permitted to smoke on outdoor decks. The outdoor spaces are now smoke free.

Passengers are reminded they're also not permitted to smoke inside their vehicles while on BC Ferries property.

The company is also offering programs to any of its staff members looking to quit.