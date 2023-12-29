Bad haircut, lengthy food delivery waits, lost nose ring: Here's the top 10 nuisance 911 calls made in B.C.
As we prepare to ring in the New Year, B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls is reminding the public to think twice about what is considered an emergency before dialing 911.
In what has become an annual tradition, E-Comm has released its list of the top 10 "nuisance calls" made to its emergency line in 2023 amidst what it calls a record-breaking year for calls to 911.
Some of the top offenders over the past year include calls complaining about a bad haircut, lost nose ring and lengthy food delivery waits.
Another caller decided to dial 911 when they needed directions home from a Drake concert.
E-Comm, which handles 99 per cent of B.C.'s 911 call volume, said it has seen an increase of 13 per cent in calls in 2023 and keeping lines clear for emergency situations only has "never been more critical."
"No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 911 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise," E-Comm call taker Alaina Milicevic said in a news release Friday. "Every second we spend fielding questions about Airbnb reservations or complaints about UberEats orders, is time that could otherwise be dedicated to helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation."
Instead, E-Comm suggests that people in these kinds of situations reach out to customer service agents or file a report with the Better Business Bureau.
Here's the full list of the top 10 nuisance calls of 2023:
- To ask for directions home from the Drake concert;
- The traffic light was taking too long to turn green;
- They lost a nose ring down the shower drain;
- Their Airbnb host cancelled their reservation;
- Their UberEats order was taking too long;
- A burger joint wouldn’t let them in before opening;
- They couldn’t find their cell phone;
- To complain about a pothole;
- Their McDonalds order was taking too long;
- The barber gave them a bad haircut.
E-Comm said it handled more than 2.1 million 911 calls so far in 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pocketbook concerns and even conflict abroad weigh on New Year's Eve spending plans
With Christmas and Boxing Day in the rear-view mirror, consumers have one event left to take stock of how much they're willing to spend: New Year's Eve.
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Haitham and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Dolly Parton sings 'I will always love you' to dying fan whose wish was to meet her
After LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer, the Utah man put together a list of things he hoped to do in the time he had left. Meeting Dolly Parton was number 7.
BREAKING B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
-
Bad haircut, lengthy food delivery waits, lost nose ring: Here's the top 10 nuisance 911 calls made in B.C.
As we prepare to ring in the New Year, B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls is reminding the public to think twice about what is considered an emergency before dialing 911.
-
Teen dies after crashing riding lawnmower: Nanaimo RCMP
A 14-year-old has died after the sit-down lawnmower he was driving crashed on Vancouver Island, according to authorities.
Calgary
-
Power knocked out to several Calgary homes during police incident
Calgary police say one person is in custody following a break-and-enter in the northeast where the suspect's vehicle crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to a number of homes.
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
-
Hitmen fall short in Prince George, falling 3-2 to Cougars on opening of B.C. road trip
The Calgary Hitmen came up short on the opening night of their B.C. road trip Thursday night, dropping a 3-2 game to the Prince George Cougars.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
Here's how you can get around in Toronto on New Year's Eve
The Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx are working to ensure that everyone gets home safely this New Year’s Eve.
-
$2.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered from GTA auto theft operation
York Regional Police (YRP) say they have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2 million and charged six people after busting a GTA car theft operation.
Montreal
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police will give an update on an incident on Furby Street that saw a large police response on Thursday.
-
Manitoba premier says he follows security precautions on social media app
As Manitoba's first premier from the millennial generation, Wab Kinew is familiar with, and a big believer in, the reach of social media.
-
Man arrested, charged for bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP charged a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
Saskatoon
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
-
Saskatoon developers hint at future of former Extra Foods property
The site of a former grocery store on Broadway Avenue has sold.
-
Dash cam footage shows van burst into flames in a Saskatoon parking lot
Saskatoon firefighters say they don’t know what caused a van to burst into flames in a Cabela’s parking lot on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
-
Overdoses, assaults and robberies were up in Regina throughout 2023, Deputy Police Chief says
A continued overdose epidemic, along with an increase in assaults and robberies are all issues Regina’s Deputy Police Chief says were realities in 2023.
-
Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen
Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Weather warnings continue Friday in the Maritimes
Several weather warnings are in effect in the Maritimes Friday morning as freezing rain, rain and snow moves through the region.
-
New Brunswick was ‘very close’ to 2023 election: Premier Higgs
Premier Blaine Higgs reflects on the issues facing New Brunswick in 2023.
London
-
Woman dies in fire in Lambton County
Lambton County OPP and the Lambton Crime Unit are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.
-
Nuclear waste decision looms for South Bruce in 2024
By this time next year, Canada should know where it’s most radioactive nuclear waste will be permanently stored.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle crashes into ditch
Middlesex County OPP have charged a 38-year-old London resident after a vehicle ended up in the ditch.
Northern Ontario
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basket ball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
-
Here are the top 5 items passengers forgot at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023
More than 27,000 items were lost by passengers and found at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023, with laptops topping the list, according to the travel hub.
Kitchener
-
Serious crash closes road between Fergus and Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
-
Woman sexually assaulted on public transit in Waterloo: Police
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident on a bus Thursday evening in Waterloo.