VANCOUVER -- A tiny Canuck will make his or her debut this summer, according to the Vancouver NHL team.

Centre Bo Horvat and his wife, Holly, announced online that they're expecting, and Baby Horvat is due in July.

The post was shared on the 24-year-old player's Instagram account, and reposted on the Vancouver Canucks' page.

A letter board references the couple's French bulldog, whose eyes are covered by his 24-year-old owner: "Shhh we haven't told him yet."

They also posted a sonogram.

The photo has been liked thousands of times by fans, friends and family - many of whom also shared messages of congratulations.