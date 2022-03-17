B.C. workers preparing to return to the office

Government employees are preparing to return to the office on April 4, and the B.C. General Employees’ Union says remote work is such a big issue, it's now part of negotiations.

Both private and public employers are gearing up for a return to work in the coming weeks. BCGEU, which represents 80,000 members in both sectors, said a key consideration is what COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Some ministries allow people to work from home more days than others, and workplaces differ on their masking policies.

Union president Stephanie Smith told CTV News the concern is especially pronounced for those who are immunocompromised. She said with the pandemic continuing and some jurisdictions like China starting to see a resurgence in cases, it's important to make sure safety measures are adequate.

"Oftentimes those decisions are left up to individual employers, whether it's individual ministries (or) retail outlets,” said Smith. “And that does create inconsistencies in terms of those safety measures.”

A meme shared by Instagram account bcgovlife_memes shows a cat hanging on for dear life as the return to work begins. Smith said there's a recognition some people won't want to go back.

"There is now a greater awareness that productivity, mental health, many of these things can be improved by providing flexible work arrangements that work for workers," she added.

Consulting firm KPMG is helping businesses plan to bring workers back. They say key considerations include how many employees take public transit where masks aren't required, how well a company or organization can track and isolate COVID-19 cases, as well as whether the cost of real estate is worth bringing people back.

Doron Melnick is partner, management consulting, people and change and explained to CTV News that while people have been productive working from home, partly due to a lack of commute – there are some efficiencies by having people in the office.

"Because when you're interacting in person, you can actually save time. That is easier in some cases to get your work done, especially if your work is team-based," he said.

Another key consideration is masking. While some are ready to ditch them, others may not be ready to let go.