B.C. workers preparing to return to the office

A woman works remotely in this stock image. (Pexels) A woman works remotely in this stock image. (Pexels)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1

Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener