B.C. woman planning Greece trip after netting $500K with last-minute lottery ticket

A woman from Langley, B.C., is planning a dream vacation to Greece after a last-minute lottery ticket purchase made her $500,000 richer.

Danielle Warren made the spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a Lotto Max ticket at the local Shefield and Sons, and ended up sharing a Maxmillions prize in the June 3 draw – winning her a cool half-million.

"I scanned my ticket on the wall scanner, and my first thought was that the machine was broken. I was in such disbelief that I had to check three times if I really won," Warren said in a statement provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"It feels unreal. I’m shocked, excited and overwhelmed, but I’m thankful to be set up well for retirement."

Warren said she plans to look for a home and visit Greece with her boyfriend.

The odds of winning a Maxmillions prize, which requires matching all seven numbers in a given draw, are about one in 33.3 million, according to the BCLC – the same infinitesimal odds as winning a Lotto Max jackpot.