B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing

Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.

Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011, after being last seen at a birthday party in Hogsback Lake, 25 kilometres south of Vanderhoof. She was 20 years old at the time.

Mounties said Monday they were executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, which “is associated” with the discovery of her body, which has been identified by BC Coroners Service.

Her family has been notified and are asking for privacy at this time, according to police.

On Sunday, 12 years after Scott was last seen, Vanderhoof RCMP sent out a news release renewing pleas for help to find her.

“Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind individual. When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball and photography,” the release read.

“This year, Madison would be 32 years old. She would likely be immersed in her career and may even have gotten married and had children,” it continued.

Scott’s parents organised an annual poker ride to support her search, wherein family and friends drove ATVs, rode horses and walked on the rails in Hogsback Lake where she went missing. This year’s event took place Saturday.