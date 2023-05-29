B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing

This photo provided by the Vanderhoof RCMP shows Madison Scott in 2011, the year she disappeared. This photo provided by the Vanderhoof RCMP shows Madison Scott in 2011, the year she disappeared.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener