B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011, after being last seen at a birthday party in Hogsback Lake, 25 kilometres south of Vanderhoof. She was 20 years old at the time.
Mounties said Monday they were executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, which “is associated” with the discovery of her body, which has been identified by BC Coroners Service.
Her family has been notified and are asking for privacy at this time, according to police.
On Sunday, 12 years after Scott was last seen, Vanderhoof RCMP sent out a news release renewing pleas for help to find her.
“Madison was a vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind individual. When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family/friends, hockey, softball and photography,” the release read.
“This year, Madison would be 32 years old. She would likely be immersed in her career and may even have gotten married and had children,” it continued.
Scott’s parents organised an annual poker ride to support her search, wherein family and friends drove ATVs, rode horses and walked on the rails in Hogsback Lake where she went missing. This year’s event took place Saturday.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Unfolding police incident' in North Vancouver
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan says Canada's spy agency has told her she is an ongoing target of the Chinese government.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
BREAKING | B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Vancouver Island
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
-
B.C. minimum wage rises to $16.75 on June 1
British Columbia’s lowest paid workers are getting a pay hike this week, going from $15.65 to $16.75 per hour.
-
Tent caterpillars infesting Vancouver Island
Huge masses of tent caterpillars are being seen among trees and hedges across Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
2 people shot and killed by Calgary police on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
-
Battleground: An election expected to be won or lost in Calgary
With voters set to cast their ballot in this election campaign, polls and political watchers have said Calgary is where the election will either be won or lost for Alberta’s next government.
-
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
2 people shot and killed by Calgary police on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
Toronto
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Family of Quebec woman slain in 2017 suing police, says negligence led to killing
The family of a Quebec woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the local police department, alleging that negligence by officers led directly to her death.
-
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
-
Launch of Francization Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
-
Kerry Smith running as Liberal candidate in Portage-Lisgar byelection
The Liberal Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Portage-Lisgar byelection
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools' office splattered with rainbow paint
Following the leak of a controversial email, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' downtown office was hit with an apparent act of vandalism Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon apartment fire that left 26 homeless may have been arson, investigator says
Twenty-six people have been rehoused to a local hotel after a suspicious fire that forced an entire four-storey west side apartment building to evacuate on Sunday night.
-
12-metre high flames to greet Saskatoon Circle Drive commuters Tuesday morning
Drivers on Circle Drive South may see a flame over 12 metres high emanating from SaskEnergy infrastructure on Tuesday morning, but the provincial Crown says it’s all part of the plan.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Intense thunderstorm leads to flooded streets in Regina
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Charges laid in connection to man who crashed into London, Ont. home, caused $100K in damage
Multiple charges have been laid against a man London police allege stole a vehicle late last week and crashed into a home, striking a gas line and sending one person to hospital with critical injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Auto parts factory notified of closure
Unifor says it has been informed by Wescast Industries that the company intends to close its foundry in Wingham, potentially putting more than 250 people out of work.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes at North Bay airport, minor injuries
A small plane has crashed at North Bay airport Monday and minor injuries are being reported.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP officer, school bus driver killed in crash near Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer and a school bus driver have died after a crash in Oxford County involving an unmarked police vehicle and a school bus.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.