B.C. wildfires: Here's how much was fundraised for victims at provincial liquor, cannabis stores

Crews battle the Mt. Hayes Fire near Ladysmith, B.C. As of Aug. 22, 2021, the fire was classified as being held. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter) Crews battle the Mt. Hayes Fire near Ladysmith, B.C. As of Aug. 22, 2021, the fire was classified as being held. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener