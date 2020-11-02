VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver is in for a soggy few hours, a special weather statement warns, as rain amounting to 75 millimetres is possible by Tuesday afternoon.

While the weather was clear and sunny Monday morning, Environment Canada says that will change overnight.

"During that time, rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm could occur over most of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, as well as East Vancouver Island between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay," Environment Canada's special weather statement says.

And, further north along B.C.'s coast, Environment Canada warns that southerly winds could gust up to 110 km/h in some exposed areas.

Before the weather system hits the Lower Mainland after travelling south, as much as 200 millimetres could fall on West Vancouver Island through Tuesday morning.

While Wednesday and Thursday are also forecast to see some rain in the Lower Mainland, the weather is expected to clear by the weekend. Temperatures in Vancouver are expected to get as high as 8 C on Saturday and Sunday, with lows dipping to 0.