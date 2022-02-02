B.C. weather: Here's how much it's expected to snow in Metro Vancouver

Snow falls on a man walking in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Friday, February 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Snow falls on a man walking in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Friday, February 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener