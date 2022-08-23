B.C. union agrees to resume bargaining talks, job action to continue

A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's agreed to return to the bargaining table amid ongoing job action.

The B.C. General Employees' Union, or BCGEU, said Tuesday it was invited to resume talks with the Public Service Agency Monday night.

While the invitation was accepted, BCGEU said "logistics are still being confirmed."

"This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies," a brief statement from the union said.

"In order to maintain that pressure, the union’s current job action will remain in effect until further notice."

That job action includes an overtime ban, which was announced Monday. The restriction came into effect immediately and only members working for B.C. Wildfire Service are exempt during the current wildfire season.

The overtime ban is in addition to ongoing picketing at BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres in Delta, Richmond, Kamloops and Victoria. The picketing led the province to impose limits on liquor sales to customers.

No more than three of any individual item may be purchased per customer, per day, at BC Liquor Stores. Beer purchases are exempt.

The union issued its 72-hour strike notice on Aug. 12. It says the most recent collective agreement expired on April and negotiations began on Feb. 8.

The BCGEU already turned down an offer of roughly an 11 per cent increase over three years, plus a $2,500 signing bonus.

With files from The Canadian Press