

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





Lisa Beare, the minister of tourism, art and culture, needs heart surgery and will be taking time off from the legislature.

Beare received a medical diagnosis last week and is receiving medical care, according to a statement from the Office of the Premier.

The premier declined to comment on the nature of the diagnosis, but said that Beare is expected to make a full recovery.

"I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery," said Premier John Horgan.

B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will be taking over Beare’s duties while she is in recovery.