B.C. tourism minister undergoing heart surgery
Lisa Beare is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 12:37PM PDT
Lisa Beare, the minister of tourism, art and culture, needs heart surgery and will be taking time off from the legislature.
Beare received a medical diagnosis last week and is receiving medical care, according to a statement from the Office of the Premier.
The premier declined to comment on the nature of the diagnosis, but said that Beare is expected to make a full recovery.
"I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery," said Premier John Horgan.
B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will be taking over Beare’s duties while she is in recovery.