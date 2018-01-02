A drug that serves as an alternative to surgical abortion will be covered universally in British Columbia starting later this month.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the province announced that Mifegymiso will be available at no cost to patients as of Jan. 15.

The drug is a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, and is more than 95 per cent effective at terminating a pregnancy up to nine weeks from the start of the last menstrual period.

Users take a 200-milligram tablet of the mifepristone, which blocks progesterone production in the uterus, the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia says. One or two days later, they take four, 200-microgram tablets of misoprostol, which induce contractions.

Read the manufacturer's information brochure

The drug has been covered under PharmaCare – subject to the rules of an individual's plan – since July, but those using the plan may still face out-of-pocket expenses. Those without PharmaCare coverage pay $300 for the drug.

"Removing the cost barrier helps ensure that individuals can access this safe, legal and available option if they choose," the Ministry of Health statement said.

Patients must first obtain a prescription from a physician or nurse practitioner for an ultrasound to confirm that their pregnancy is not ectopic (outside the uterus). Health care professionals who are going to prescribe or dispense the drug are encouraged to complete an education program, the province said.

In two weeks, the drug will be available at all participating pharmacies in B.C.

Pharmacies will be able to order the drug as needed, which could take up to two days to be delivered, and a stock of Mifegymiso will be kept at pharmacies that are rural, remote, or have historically dispensed high volumes of medication.

The drug combination was first approved for use in Canada in 2016, under recommendations including that physicians and pharmacists have informed consent discussions with their patients.

Patients have the option to take the drug at their doctor's office or on their own at home. There is no requirement to have the ingestion witnessed.

In November 2017, Health Canada implemented changes to its rules regarding the prescription and dispensation of Mifegymiso. It can now be dispensed by a pharmacist or physician to a patient directly. The drug can also be prescribed up to 63 days into a pregnancy, up from the previous maximum time of 49 days.

Under previous guidelines, the drug could only be obtained through pharmacists in B.C. Patients in other provinces could get the drug only through their doctors. The changes to Health Canada rules mean patients can get the drug from their pharmacist in all provinces.

Those considering taking Mifegymiso are encouraged to have a discussion with their doctor or pharmacist about consent and the medications risks and side effects. Health Canada recommends patients follow the directions given by their health care professional, and follow up between one and two weeks after taking the drug to ensure the pregnancy has ended and verify there is no infection or heavy prolonged bleeding.

Those experiencing any serious or unexpected side effects should contact a health care professional.