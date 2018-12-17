

CTV Vancouver





British Columbia's government is considering a new eight-lane bridge or tunnel as part of a feasibility study on the best option for replacing the aging Massey Tunnel.

A technical review of the project released Monday found that a 10-lane bridge planned under the BC Liberals might be more than what's needed for the region.

"It left out a number of key considerations like community alignment, livability and cost," Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena told reporters. "We heard that loud and clear from Metro Vancouver mayors."

The BC NDP put the original plans to replace the 59-year-old tunnel on hold back in September 2017.

An independent review is now recommending the province consider a new tunnel or a bridge with up to eight lanes to connect Richmond and Delta across the Fraser River.

Trevena said the province will also look at retrofitting the existing tunnel to use alongside either option.

"We need to take a look at those options that will have the same benefit in cutting congestion as well as fitting the region's needs," Trevena said.

According to the minister, the province will begin consultations with Metro Vancouver municipalities and First Nations about what type of crossing they think is the best way forward.

The province said Monday a news business case for the tunnel replacement project will be developed by fall 2020.

In the meantime, Trevena said the government is "aggressively and immediately pursuing congestion relief on both sides of the river," as well spending an estimated $40 million on upgrades including lighting and drainage.

"These improvements will help people keep moving safely while we work with the communities on selecting the best option for a new crossing," she said.

The minister said she understands the frustrations of those who live and work in the region affected by congestion in the Massey Tunnel, but deflected blame to the former government for what will likely be years before drivers have another way to get across the Fraser.

"Had the former government full and objectively, we wouldn't be in this situation," she said, adding that the Liberals moved ahead with the project "without listening to communities."

The controversial tunnel replacement project has also been the source of tension between the municipalities involved.

Soon after the NDP took over power last year, the City of Richmond asked the newly elected government to suspend work on the 10-lane bridge and considering building a second tunnel instead.

That proposal put Richmond at odds with neighbouring Delta, whose then-mayor, Lois Jackson, was one of the few Metro Vancouver mayors to publicly support the bridge project.

With files form CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber

An independent technical review of the Massey tunnel replacement project found a 10 lane bridge may be more than what’s needed for the region - recommending province look at new tunnel or bridge (possibly up to 8 lanes), & reuse of existing tunnel @CTVVancouver — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) December 17, 2018