B.C. storm: Tens of thousands without power on South Coast, schools delay opening

Vancouver -

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers on the South Coast were without power early Tuesday morning as high winds swept through the region.

About 22,000 customers were in the dark in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast as of Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A large portion of the outages were on the North Shore with BC Hydro listing a “transmission circuit failure” as the cause.

This type of outage occurs when a major transmission line is unable to deliver electricity.

“This could be caused by a variety of factors from a damaged transmission tower to a lightning strike,” says BC Hydro’s website.

The issue could be a challenge to restore.

“Repairs for this type of outage can be prolonged as it may be difficult to access the area to identify the problem and we may need to bring in specialized equipment. We'll often look to provide electricity to impacted customers via an alternate path through 'switching' while crews work on repairs,” reads the website.

BC Hydro issued a regional alert for the region early Tuesday morning.

“Work is underway to repair the damage in West Vancouver and North Vancouver, including three poles that need to be replaced, in order to restore power to customers in the area by 4 p.m. today,” reads the alert.

It says all available crews have been mobilized and will work to restore power to other affected customers in the region as quickly as possible.

The mass outages led a number of North Vancouver schools to have delayed starts, with classes scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Braemar

Canyon Heights

Carson Graham

Cleveland

Handsworth

Highlands

Larson

Montroyal

Mountainside

Westview

“Staff will report to school as per usual. Students who arrive to school will be released to parents/guardians following our emergency release procedures. Staff will be on-site to assist with these procedures,” wrote Mark Pearmain, Supt. of School District 44 in a letter to parents.

The district says parents and guardians of the impacted schools will be updated as soon as possible and the information will be posted to the school websites.