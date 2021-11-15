B.C. storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers

VANCOUVER -

Nearly 60,000 customers are without power across B.C. Monday afternoon as a storm hits a wide swath of the province.

BC Hydro's outage data shows there are currently about 59,300 customers in the dark as of about 2:30 p.m., the majority of whom are living in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast area.

And it was much worse earlier in the day. The utility's list of outages that have since been restored impacted 297,314 customers.

Unclear is how many were actually without power due to the storm that has been passing over the province over the weekend and into Monday. About 12,400 of those customers live in B.C.'s northern region, which is not under any public weather alerts, and the restoration list includes outages over a period of a few days.

BC Hydro's outages map is cluttered with red dots denoting outages across the Lower Mainland and in B.C.'s Interior.

The corporation has not posted a written update on the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast outages since last Tuesday night, but at that time, it said crews were working on outages caused by heavy rain, flooding and landslides, and thanked customers for their patience.

An update posted on BC Hydro's website at 11 a.m. Monday on the Merritt area said crews were unable at that time to access damaged equipment due to "flooding and hazards."

Earlier on Monday the entire City of Merritt was put under evacuation order due to flooding and other storm-related safety hazards.