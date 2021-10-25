B.C. storm: Historic 'bomb cyclone' leads to dozens of ferry cancellations, power outages

Vancouver -

A powerful fall storm has led to a number of wind warnings and special weather statements on B.C.’s South Coast.

As a result, BC Ferries cancelled nearly all of its morning and afternoon sailings Monday, due to dangerous conditions on the water.

Meteorologists are calling the weather event a "bomb cyclone."

“In order for it to be a meteorological bomb, it has to have a pressure drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours. This has dropped 50 millibars in 24 hours so it's like a double kind of a mega storm,” said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

The storm system is expected to bring extremely high winds.

“These are historic winds. I mean they're almost the kind of wind you'd see in a hurricane,” Phillips explained.

Environment Canada renewed a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver Monday morning.

Southeasterly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected in Tsawwassen, Boundary Bay, Delta, Ladner and Steveston.

Gusts could reach up to 100 km/h near the water.

A special weather statement is also in place for other parts of the Lower Mainland including Bowen Island, Point Atkinson and other parts of Metro Vancouver like Burnaby, New Westminster and Surrey.

The Sunshine Coast was hit hard by the stormy weather.

Ten-thousand customers were without power at the height of the storm.

However, Vancouver Island was hit the hardest with upwards of 30,000 customers in the dark.

The number of outages fell early Monday morning as power was restored, but some are expected to be without power until 8 p.m.

The high winds also led BC Ferries to cancel about 30 sailings Monday.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” a travel advisory from BC Ferries says.

Environment Canada says conditions are particularly dangerous in open water.

“It provides some ocean effects swells, strong, high waves, 12 metre-high waves as the storm moves in. So it's a pretty potent kind of storm,” Phillips told CTV News.

Phillips says navigating along the Juan de Fuca and Georgia Strait is extremely challenging in those conditions.

“The winds are also channeling and funneling. They're squeezing between those landmasses and they can actually pick up speeds to be higher than what is reported on a wind sensor on land,” he explained.

BC Ferries sailings after 5 p.m. are expected to be on a modified schedule.

Travellers are reminded to check the BC Ferries website for up to date information before heading to the terminal.

Winds are expected to peak late Monday morning, but will remain strong throughout the day.

The high winds wreaked havoc in the community of Comox over the weekend.

Mike Vermette and his cat narrowly escaped injury when a large branch came crashing into his home.

“The winds really picked up and I heard a loud bang and a branch came right through the roof, the sun roof. About this big around three or four inches. And landed right, more or less between my legs,” he told CTV News.

A short distance away, branches off an oak tree pieced through Gwen Johnston’s home and went through the roof and window in her bedroom.

“I get a little emotional every time I look at the yard, or my bedroom because had I been in my bed, I might not be standing here now. It’s a little scary,” said Johnston.

Phillips is urging B.C. residents to take Environment Canada’s warnings seriously.

“This is the lethal storm. This is dangerous, there's a life threatening event here, not only the rains, but the strong winds, the storminess. I think this is not just a curiosity to go down to the water and watch it,” he said.