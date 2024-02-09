B.C. sports betting site on pace for record-setting Super Bowl
The B.C. Lottery Corporation’s sports betting site PlayNow says the Swift effect is picking up steam just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
“It’s unprecedented in the sense that Taylor Swift has really thrust herself in the fandom of the NFL,” said Matt Lee, a spokesperson for BCLC.
He says wagers for the big game are way up, and also credits how sports gambling is becoming more mainstream.
“We’re already up 70 per cent in terms of the number of bets made at this year’s Super Bowl, and this year we’re expecting more than $2 million of bets will be made,” said Lee.
Bet totals for this year’s game are on pace to break last year’s record of $1.8 million.
Beyond betting on the game, fans can wager on various “prop” bets, such as how long the national anthem will last and if the opening coin toss will be heads or tails. There are more than a dozen Swift-related prop bets to choose from.
“Among the most popular ones are will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the game (and) how many times will she be shown during the Super Bowl broadcast,” Lee said.
Metro Vancouver pubs and restaurants are also gearing up for a profitable weekend.
“We do anticipate doing four to five times the sales that we do on just a regular Sunday,” said Pete Mahony, owner of Mahony’s Tavern False Creek.
Mahony’s Tavern has several giveaways planned, including an all-expenses-paid trip to watch an NFL game next season. Only customers who watched games during the season at the pub are eligible to win the trip.
Despite the San Franscisco 49ers entering the game as a slight favourites, Lee says around 80 per cent of B.C. betters are choosing the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kickoff for Superbowl LVIII is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on CTV.
