B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader

SURREY, B.C. -

The victim of a deadly shooting outside a temple in Surrey, B.C., has been identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

The province's Sikh community says Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his truck exiting the gurdwara parking lot by at least two gunmen.

Surrey RCMP have yet to confirm those details, but say a man was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a temple near 72nd Avenue and 120th Street around 8:30 Sunday night.

Video on social media shows a man slumped over in the front seat of a grey Dodge Ram.

He was treated by first responders, but died on scene.

“Surrey RCMP is aware of social media posts that are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim’s identity at this very early time,” Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies of Surrey RCMP said in a news release late Sunday night.

“We honour the death of a brave warrior and declare that many more will rise. The B.C. Sikh community has suffered an immeasurable physical loss tonight at the hands of spineless cowards,’ said BC Sikh in a post on Facebook.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Mounties say they are currently in the evidence gathering phase and will be on scene speaking to witnesses and canvassing for any video and physical evidence.

“At this early stage of the investigation, any possible motives for the shooting are not yet known. Police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area,” said Gillies.

Nijjar has been accused of terrorism by the Indian government.

CTV News spoke to his lawyer back in 2018, who said the allegations were false and politically motivated.

Human rights lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said Nijjar was only being targeted because he supported a referendum campaign calling for Sikh independence in the state of Punjab.

"We will defend Nijjar against any attempt to extradite him to India," Pannun said in a statement. "Indian authorities often label Sikh activists as terrorists, (when they) are simply trying to raise awareness in Canada about human rights violations."

According to documents from India's National Investigation Agency, Nijjar was being investigated for allegedly plotting a deadly attack in the South Asian country.

The government said it received "credible information" that the B.C. resident tried to secure financing to purchase weapons and training for Sikh youth so they could target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing volunteer organization that’s closely tied to India’s ruling party.

"He intends to execute the attack at a time and place where there is a large gathering so there are maximum casualties," the documents read.

But Nijjar insisted he was only involved in a human rights campaign focused on promoting Sikh rights and exposing anti-Sikh violence.

"I am a Sikh nationalist who believes in and supports Sikhs' rights to self-determination," he said through his lawyer. "My activities are peaceful, democratic and protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms."

That wasn’t the only time Nijjar had faced similar allegations from abroad.

Back in 2016, he appealed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for help clearing his name following a report that he had set up a terrorist training camp near Mission, B.C.

His supporters held a protest on 120th Street in the hours following the shooting and into early Monday morning, blocking the road while chanting and praying.

They cleared the roadway at the request of RCMP around 7:30am.

“The body was killed but the ideology will only grow exponentially from here. The fight that was fought by him, Bhai Panjwar, Bhai Khanda, and others must continue. Khalistan Zindabad!” Wrote the group on Facebook.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.