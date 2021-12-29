B.C. schools restarting with 'phased' approach in new year and delayed return for some students, top doctor says

With rising COVID-19 infections recorded over the holidays in B.C., the province's top doctor announced Wednesday that schools will have a "phased return" to class in the new year, leading to a delay for some students.

Children of essential workers and students with special needs will return to class next week, while all other students will return to class on Jan. 10, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a live COVID-19 update.

"This will give us time to add additional protocols to reduce crowding," Henry explained. "As well, school administrators will use this phased approach to address things like making sure we can continue to safely have classes, to address absenteeism and program continuity."

The announcement comes after teachers in B.C. called on the province to "step up" amid the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

A series of messages posted on social media by the B.C. Teacher's Federation outlined eight things it thinks the province should do to keep kids and school staff safe. The list included a request for free N95 masks, a "rapid testing regime," limits to school gathering sizes and staggered start and break times.

Henry said some of those measures may be implemented, like staggered recesses and virtual meetings.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the delayed start will allow public health and education "time to assess the impact of the Omicron variant."

Whiteside also said the delay will give schools an opportunity to put together "continuity of learning plans" for the ongoing pandemic.

"It is a testament to the monumental efforts to everyone in the system that B.C. has been able to continue delivering in-class learning while so many other jurisdictions did not," Whiteside said. "We know that face-to-face learning is important for the intellectual, social and emotional development of students."