B.C.'s 'vulnerable' Fraser Valley needs flood control plan, Senate committee warns

A greenhouse supply store and nursery surrounded by flooded farmland is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A greenhouse supply store and nursery surrounded by flooded farmland is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener