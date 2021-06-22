VANCOUVER -- B.C. will remain in a state of emergency due to COVID-19 for two more weeks, even as daily case counts are falling.

Officials announced the emergency measures have been renewed for a 34th time in a news release Tuesday. The record-breaking state of emergency was first declared 66 weeks ago – in March 2020.

These states grant extra powers to provincial authorities during times of emergency. In the case of the pandemic, the state of emergency allows officials to enforce provincial health orders.

States of emergency can be called off at any time, but can only be declared for two-week periods. After that, they must be renewed.

Prior to the pandemic, the province's longest-ever state of emergency was in place for 10 weeks during the wildfire season of 2017.

The current state of emergency will be up for renewal again on July 6.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione