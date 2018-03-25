

CTV Vancouver





Residents in B.C.'s Okanagan region know that with spring comes rising waters, and some communities are already being impacted by flooding with one even declaring a state of emergency.

The City of Armstrong got a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours on Thursday, prompting a state of emergency declaration.

The city's mayor told CTV News it was the melting of snow paired with the rainstorm that caused a deluge of runoff water to come through the community.

"The small creek that goes through Armstrong went up about two to three feet," Chris Pieper said.

Several residences along the creek flooded, and Pieper said the biggest impact was on a senior's home where about eight residents had to be evacuated.

"[It] flooded about three inches in the lower suites," he said. "Nobody was physically hurt but the mental stress involved in moving people … [it's] very stressful especially for seniors."

Marcus Schmaling, a homeowner, said he'll have to re-do the flooring in his basement due to the flooding.

"The laminate flooring, when you walked on it, started to undulate," he said.

Officials say the water levels have since receded, and city staff will evaluate whether to lift the state of emergency on Monday.

Last year the Okanagan saw its worst flood season in decades that caused extensive water damage to many buildings. Two deaths, including that of a fire chief from Cache Creek, were also attributed to unprecedented floodwaters.

This year, the snowpack level is 40 per cent above average—nearly twice the size it was in 2017. Pieper wanted to warn Okanagan residents that the worst spring flooding is yet to come.

"This is just low elevation runoff," he said. "The upper mountains … it usually comes down mid-May to the first part of June. We have to be very cautious and prepared for additional flooding."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald