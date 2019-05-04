

Steve Saunders, CTV News Vancouver





Thousands of people are expected to swarm into a plastic fantasy world at Richmond's River Rock Casino over the weekend.

The fourth annual BrickCan – B.C.'s largest Lego convention – will showcase a wide variety of creations by designers and builders from around the world.

There is something for everyone, ranging from Star Wars fighters to giant Transformers to roller coasters with moving parts that fly around the tracks.

The display even includes a movie theatre with an actual rotoscope working inside.

A group from Portland, Ore. put in hundreds of hours to build a complete replica of the setting from the movie Jurassic Park.

James Ritzman, one of six co-creators, loves seeing the smiles on children's faces when they come in.

“We’re adults who love Lego, but we’re also trying to make sure that we inspire the younger generation," he told CTV News Vancouver. "Play is still fun even as an adult, and if you’ve lost sight of that, then maybe growing up isn’t the most important thing in the world after all”

BickCan 2019 runs through until Sunday at the casino, located at 8811 River Rd.