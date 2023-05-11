B.C.'s Elephant Hill wildfire resulted in losses of $1B per year: Indigenous report

The Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, as seen from behind a mountain in Savona, B.C., during the early morning hours of Sunday July 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) The Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, as seen from behind a mountain in Savona, B.C., during the early morning hours of Sunday July 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener