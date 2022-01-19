B.C. reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, another jump in hospitalizations

The B.C. government has announced 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, along with another jump in test-positive patients in hospital.

Wednesday's update from the Ministry of Health continues the trends of increasing fatalities and hospitalizations that have been recorded in the province for weeks.

B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths has now reached 7.14 per day, which is the highest it's been since Nov. 16. The average was holding steady at around 1.29 per day at the beginning of the year.

Six of the deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health region, four were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, two were in the Island Health region and one was in the Interior Health region.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has increased to 895, up from 854 on Tuesday. That includes 115 patients in intensive care.

Overall hospitalization numbers are now considered an "overestimate" of COVID-19's immediate impact on the health-care system, as the province switched to a new system of reporting that includes all so-called incidental cases – people who were in hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus but tested positive during routine screening.

Officials have said approximately 45 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely incidental, based on a case study conducted in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

All cases involving patients still put additional strain on hospital resources, however, and can spread to doctors and nurses, forcing them off the job and exacerbating staffing shortages.

The Ministry of Health also announced five more outbreaks in care homes and acute care facilities, at Joseph Creek Care Village, Eagle Ridge Manor, Sidney All Care, Sunrise of Victoria and Comox Valley Seniors Village. Two others were declared over, leaving 56 active outbreaks across B.C.'s health-care system – most at long-term care homes.

It's possible the recent resurgence in outbreaks is connected to the surge in COVID-19 deaths – provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted this week that people over the age of 70 remain at higher risk of severe outcomes than the general population, even if they are vaccinated. That's partly because people's immune systems become less responsive as they age, Henry said.

Officials still recommend vaccination for all eligible age groups, as it has shown to drastically reduce the chance of hospitalization, intensive care admission, and death.

Another 2,387 cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday as well, though daily infection numbers are not currently believed to accurately capture transmission in the province. Because testing capacity has been stretched to its limits during the Omicron wave, officials have started recommending that young, healthy people who experience mild symptoms forego testing and begin self-isolation instead.

Officials have said they believe B.C.'s COVID-19 transmission has already peaked and started to decrease, however, pointing to ongoing monitoring of the virus in wastewater.