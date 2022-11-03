B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with 2021 shooting

An RCMP officer working in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2021 shooting that left a suspect seriously injured.

Individual counts of discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm and aggravated assault have been approved against Const. Keven Biagioni of the Chilliwack RCMP, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

The charges were approved by an "experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection to the officer," the BCPS said in a news release. Prosecutors said they would not be releasing further details while the case is before the courts.

The allegations against Biagioni stem from a police incident on the morning of Jan. 12, 2021, when Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a complaint that a man had injured a woman and threatened her.

The man had left the area when officers arrived, but authorities tracked a suspect to a truck that was parked near Lickman and Keith Wilson roads.

Few details about what happened next have been released, but authorities said the suspect was shot and suffered serious injuries.

At the time, Chilliwack RCMP said they believed the suspect was armed.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office, looked into the circumstances surrounding the arrest and filed a report to prosecutors in June for the consideration of charges.

The IIO investigates all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, but only submits a report to Crown if the watchdog believes "reasonable grounds exist" that an officer may have committed an offence.

Biagioni is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 12 in Chilliwack provincial court.