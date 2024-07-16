B.C. premier says working with Ottawa can feel like 'beating our head against a wall'
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like “beating our head against a wall."
Premiers of the ten provinces and three territories are in Halifax for three days this week for the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation, hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
On Tuesday, B.C. Premier David Eby told reporters that for years at these federation get-togethers, he and his counterparts have asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"That call continues to go unanswered and I cannot understand why, because we have a lot of work to do together," Eby said.
Houston echoed similar sentiments in a letter sent to Trudeau ahead of the conference, asking the prime minister to “work with us in a true partnership” in order to revive the "collaborative spirit of the federation."
The premier told reporters Tuesday that provinces and territories are closely attuned to their residents' needs, and they want to work more closely with Ottawa in order to tackle major issues.
“As provinces and territories, we have some things that are in our wheelhouse, that are our jurisdiction. We know a lot about them, we know what we need. And we have ideas about how to approach them," he said.
"So what we’ve asked for from Ottawa is to partner with us on those things and work with us, and not try to go around us — as may be the case sometimes, as we see on some of the housing stuff that’s happening now."
One federal program that gets heat from provinces is Ottawa's Housing Accelerator Fund, which distributes money for housing directly to cities and municipalities, bypassing provincial governments.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has been highly critical of the accelerator fund, said Tuesday that a lack of collaboration has resulted in the duplication of other programs like dental care, pharmacare and the school lunch program.
Doubling up on these services means "you’re paying for twice as many civil servants to deliver the program, which means you’re not getting the dollars down to the people who need them," she said.
“What we’ve advocated is — work with us. If you want to get involved in assisting us in cost-sharing, then use our architecture and provide funding so that we can expand the programs."
Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, acknowledged that there's a general sense of exasperation among his peers when it comes to working with Ottawa. “All the premiers together, I think that we’re pretty frustrated in that area, but we want to work with the federal government,” Ford told reporters Tuesday.
Eby said he thinks progress could be made if the prime minister were to meet with premiers and make a plan for working together.
"It’s not about money. It's not about additional funding, it's about, can we co-ordinate nationally on these areas of shared interest?
"And that is where it sometimes feels like we're just beating our head against a wall," Eby said.
The Office of the Prime Minister was not immediately available for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Why fewer fans are showing up for Saskatchewan Roughrider games
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
BREAKING Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of striking LCBO workers says it is returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES DVP cleanup will take hours, city says; 50,000 remain without power
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
'It's definitely a renoviction': Esquimalt apartment residents out after RTB ruling
Ilene Kucolyn is packing up her apartment after losing her fight to stay in the home the pensioner says she can afford.
-
B.C. judge sentences former Canadian Army reservist for sexual interference
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a former Canadian Army reservist to two and a half years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual interference involving a minor.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for truck in June northside drive-by shooting case
Edmonton police are looking for a truck they say was involved in a shooting that happened last month in the northside Griesbach neighbourhood.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
-
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
Calgary
-
'Not helpful': Danielle Smith criticized after partisan rhetoric comments
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
-
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
'I was terrified': Coutts protester says he fled after arrival of RCMP and helicopter
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
-
Vauxhall, Alta. man wins big on Lotto Max: 'Just couldn't believe it'
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
-
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in the area
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
-
'Quite horrific': Inquest report into choking death of inmate released
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
Regina
-
'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
-
Mobile MRI at Regina General set to be up and running by end of July, province says
A previously announced mobile MRI unit has officially made its way to Regina's General Hospital.
-
Construction on Regina canola plant 50% complete, Cargill reports
Cargill's canola processing facility at Regina's Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is officially 50 per cent complete.
Saskatoon
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
-
Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES DVP cleanup will take hours, city says; 50,000 remain without power
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of striking LCBO workers says it is returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.
-
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Montreal
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
A giant lizard has gone missing in Sherbrooke
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
-
Quebec court orders hospital to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
Ottawa
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
-
Thief steals thousands in cash and snacks from Renfrew Minor Baseball canteen
An important amount of money, and even the peanuts and cracker jacks, have gone missing from the Renfrew, Ont. baseball diamonds.
-
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
Atlantic
-
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
-
Maritimes miss the mark on road safety according to new study
When it comes to safe roadways, the Maritimes just haven’t met the mark; in fact, a new study deems the provinces as the top three most dangerous in Canada for car crashes.
-
Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
London
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Panovski’s son testifies at murder re-trial in St. Thomas
Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.
Kitchener
-
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
-
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Sudbury doctor says screen-free classrooms would benefit students
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
N.L.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.