B.C. premier acknowledges child care concerns ahead of holiday during final UBCM address

B.C. Premier John Horgan was met with a standing ovation after delivering his final keynote speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler Friday.

Horgan's UBCM address came on the final day of the annual five-day convention, where issues surrounding B.C.'s struggling health-care sector and toxic drug supply dominated much of the conversation.

Horgan also acknowledged concerns from parents and guardians struggling to find child care ahead of Monday's school closure to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.

"I very much regret that a time that should have been for solemn reflection on 70 years of service by Queen Elizabeth II for the people of Canada was complicated by a decision the federal government made without significant consultation with provinces," Horgan said.

Most Crown corporations will be closed to mark the Queen's funeral on Monday, along with all public schools from kindergarten through post-secondary.

"Many public sector unions contain a clause that says if the federal government mandates a holiday, a holiday is in effect here … so we were put into a bit of a dilemma," he added.

"I understand the challenges for parents. I very much hope that we can get through Monday the best we all can."

Horgan also addressed the shortage of paramedics, an issue that's been plaguing the province the past several months.

"What we've been doing over the past five years is modernizing the ambulance service…bringing more members on permanently rather than having them on-call, particularly in rural and remote places where they were getting, in some cases, $2 an hour," Horgan said.

Horgan added that collaboration is key and an announcement will be coming soon on how first responders can better work together.

"Many firefighters have the same level of training as paramedics and oftentimes get to a site earlier than ambulances because of the number of firefighters in communities around the province," he said. "We're looking at ways to find more collaboration and I think that will ease the strain in the short-term and in the long-term we need to build out the system further."