B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire

Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire, burning more than 2,700 hectares in an area southwest of Penticton, is threatening structures at Apex Mountain Resort. The entire resort village was placed under evacuation order Monday.

"People are a little on-edge just because it's always unknown with a wildfire," general manager James Shalman told CTV News Vancouver, adding that the fire is a burning a few kilometres downhill from the resort.

"Obviously Mother Nature's dictating the path based on wind and some other factors and we're just hoping that it stays at bay."

The resort, which opened in 1961, has been threatened by fires before. Shalman said there was a blaze about six or seven years ago that was a bit of a threat, "but (it) ended up being fine."

Shalman said about 150 firefighters are working the current fire, along with several helicopters and heavy-duty machinery.

Over the weekend, the resort began using the equipment it had on hand to spray water on buildings and infrastructure to prevent them from catching on fire.

"We've put up a line of defence with our snow-making machines," Shalman said. "We're one of the few resorts that has snow-making from the top of the mountain to the bottom."

Shalman explained the machines are essentially "big fan guns blowing water" into the air.

"We've strategically placed them all throughout the resort," he said. "We're optimistic and we're hopeful."

