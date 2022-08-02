B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say

A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener