B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground denied parole

Vancouver -

A B.C. man convicted in the mass murder of a family on a camping trip has been denied parole.

David Shearing, now known as David Ennis, shot and killed six members of the same family while they were camping near Wells Gray Provincial Park in 1982.

He was convicted of murdering grandparents George and Edith Bentley and their daughter Jackie Johnson and husband Bob as they sat around a campfire. He kidnapped the Johnson’s two girls, Janet, 13 and Karen, 11. He sexually assaulted them before shooting them days later.

He then put the victims’ bodies in the family car and burned it.

Ennis is serving an indeterminate life sentence for six counts of second-degree murder. The hearing took place at Bowden Institution in Alberta.

Many relatives of the victims spoke during the hearing as well as friends. One of them was Tammy Arishenkoff who was Janet’s childhood friend.

She says Ennis should never be released, calling him a “beast” that stalked the family.

“He’s a coward that our children will never be safe from. He is the monster under our bed that we all fear…good has a duty to always fight against evil,” Arishenkoff said at the hearing.