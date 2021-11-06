B.C. Métis Nation acquires land in Surrey for major, multi-purpose development project

Vancouver -

Métis Nation British Columbia has announced the largest acquisition of land in its history: A $6 million purchase in Surrey that the nation intends to develop for a variety of purposes, including housing, child care, office space and governance.

Funding for the land purchase came from the federal government through the Canada-Métis Nation Housing Sub-Accord, but Métis Nation B.C. will be responsible for planning, designing and managing the project.

The land is located at 11479 125A St. in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood.

The nation, which has 20,000 registered citizens and represents and advocates for the 90,000 people in B.C. who identify as Métis, now plans to undertake a broad consultation with members to refine the specifics of the development.

"It is expected that this ambitious project will include a purpose-built space for MNBC’s Cabinet and the Senate," the nation said in a news release this week.

"There are also plans to include space for the Métis Nation Governing Assembly, office space for local Chartered Communities, and cultural gathering spaces. In addition, MNBC is planning for culturally relevant child-care spaces and a broad array of housing options across the housing spectrum."

The nation plans to engage a development consultant to lead the project, which it hopes will be completed by 2027.

The inclusion of child care in the planned development complements one of the five key goals of the nation's recently released strategic plan, which is to bring Métis children home and ensure they have access to their culture.

“Building a network of Métis early learning and child care programs is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history," said Debra Fisher, MNBC's Minister of Education, in the release.

"Ensuring that Métis children can attend early years programs at facilities that are culturally relevant and expose them to the rich heritage we hold so near to our heart will have a long-lasting, positive effect on their lives. A dream come true.”