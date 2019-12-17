VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man who works graveyard shifts cleaning pools and maintaining ice rinks has become the province's latest lottery winner.

Port Coquitlam resident Kevin Bradley said he'd been thinking about retirement even before winning the Set for Life prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years, and now his mind is made up.

"This allows me to enjoy the rest of my life, help my kids, and maybe get in a bit of travel as well," Bradley said in a statement provided by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Bradley, who has been working for a Lower Mainland municipality for three decades, said he waited a few days to share the exciting news with his wife – and eventually let her know at an IHOP restaurant.

"She's pretty busy with her work and has a lot on the go. So we decided to go to IHOP and I told her then," Bradley said. "She thought I was kidding, but I told her, 'No, I've got the ticket at home.'"

While most of his family has since heard about his big win, Bradley said he's been waiting to tell his second daughter in Toronto.

"It'll be a bit of a Christmas surprise for sure," he said.

People who win the Set for Life prize have the option of receiving the weekly payout of $1,000 or a single lump sum of $675,000. The weekly payouts are "not transferable, assignable or commutable in whole or in part," according to BCLC's rules.

The odds of winning Set for Life are a miniscule 1:508,333.33.