VANCOUVER -- In new video from a boat on Okanagan Lake, the immense destruction left in the wake of the White Rock Lake wildfire is clear.

When the fire roared over the mountain on Sunday, it devoured nearly everything in its path, including at least 70 buildings in the communities of Ewing and Killiney Beach.

The fire swallowed homes and businesses on the hillside and continued a path of destruction right down to the water’s edge, where it reduced beach front homes to piles of rubble.

According to Chief Byron Louis of the Okanagan Indian Band, a number of homes were also lost on the reserve Sunday as 70 km/h winds pushed the fire into the heart of the community.

In all of the affected communities, the fire torched some homes while leaving others untouched.

Jerome Wowchuk is one of the lucky ones — his house is still standing.

“The fire went over that hill really fast. Probably like 80 (to) 90 miles per hour,” he said.

The fire was gone within minutes, he added.

According to Chief Louis, some of the people who lost everything on the reserve were born in the houses that burned down — and went on to raise their children and grandchildren in them.

“Think about it. That’s pretty traumatic. If you could imagine everything that you possess in your entire life. That could go up in less than 30 minutes. You know, that’s quite the impact,” he said. “You come to the realization that the most valuable possession you have in that house is your family.”

Even those who are insured have likely lost irreplaceable momentos, and it’s clear from the destruction the communities will need significant time to rebuild.

“The big thing, like I said is just how many years is it going to take to get back to normal?” said Wowchuk. “That’s the big thing for people here.”

The White Rock Lake wildfire has scorched more than 700 square kilometres and is still classified as out of control. Crews continue to attack it on multiple fronts.

In the communities on the edge of Okanagan Lake, that includes dropping fire retardant and water from helicopters, while structural protection crews on the ground work at preventing the homes that are still standing from going up in flames as well.