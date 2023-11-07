VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. Indigenous leaders lobby for transition from open-net salmon farms

    An alliance of British Columbia Indigenous leaders is calling on the federal government to stand firm on plans to transition away from open-net salmon farms in B.C. waters by 2025.

    Chiefs from across the province are in Ottawa for meetings with federal officials, including Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier (dih-YAN' lih-boo-TIL'-yay.)

    Bob Chamberlin, chair of the First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance, says they told the minister that most B.C. First Nations want the transition.

    But Chamberlin acknowledges support for the plan isn't unanimous among Indigenous people in the province, where about a dozen First Nations are involved in the salmon farming industry.

    Lebouthillier wasn't immediately available for comment.

    The B.C. Salmon Farming industry says any debate about the future of salmon farms must include the perspectives of Indigenous people who operate fish farms on their territories.

    Open-net fish farms off B.C.'s coast are a long-running subject of debate, with opponents saying the farms are linked to the transfer of disease to wild salmon, while supporters say thousands of jobs are threatened if the operations are phased out.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is also set to vote to advance a Conservative private member's bill seeking further carbon price exemptions for certain fuels used in farming.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News