B.C. highways: Road closures, travel advisories in place as province faces latest storm

Vancouver -

As B.C. endures its third atmospheric river in under a week, travel advisories are in place and roads remain closed in parts of the province.

More than two dozen weather warnings are in place across B.C., with some parts of the province expected to see as much as 150 millimetres of rain. On Tuesday, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth warned residents they should stay home if they can while the latest storm passes through.

"The best approach is to avoid non-essential travel and wait out the weather," he said, adding that the province "is not in the clear yet."

In anticipation of worsening conditions, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, a section of Highway 7 closed in both directions due to a landslide near Maria Slough Bridge east of Agassiz. Crews did not have a reopening estimate as of 7:15 a.m., but said an assessment was in progress.

As well, Highway 1 remains closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack and between Popkum and Hope.

Even though Highway 3 remains open, it's only for essential travel and when other roads reopen they may be subject to travel orders as well.

"Drivers should expect some delays," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said. "I do remind drivers that these routes are not up to the same condition as before the first storm arrived two weeks ago."

In addition to the closures, a travel advisory is in place for Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Williams Lake in response to heavy rainfall in the forecast for the central coast. Those who decide to travel during these intense storms have been advised to be prepared with food, water, warm clothes, a blanket and an emergency kit.

As of Wednesday morning, these were the highway conditions in southern B.C., specifically related to recent floods and landslides. Not all road closures are reflected in this list and DriveBC's traffic page may have the most up-to-date information.

Highway 1

Closed between Exit 90 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack) due to flooding.

Closed between Exit 138 and Exit 165 (Hope to east of Chilliwack) due to heavy rainfall and risk of debris flow.

Open with travel advisory between Exit 170 and Kahmoose Road (south of Jackass Mountain Summit to Hope).

Closed between Junction Highway 12 and Junction Highway 8 (Lytton to Spences Bridge) due to rock slide.

Closed between Kahmoose Road and Main Street (Lytton to south of Jackass Mountain Summit) due to flooding and mudslide.

Highway 11

Closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road (Abbotsford) due to flooding.

Highway 3

Open for essential travel only between Hope and Princeton. Checkpoint in place.

Highway 5

Closed between Hope and Merritt due to washouts.

Highway 7

Open for essential travel only between Glasgow Avenue and Ross Road (Mission to Hope). Checkpoint in place.

Closed in both directions between Maria Slough Bridge and the Haig CVSE inspection station (Agassiz to Hope) due to landslide.

Highway 8

Closed between Highway 8 and Petit Creek Road (west of Merritt to Spences Bridge) due to washout.

Highway 99