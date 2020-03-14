VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus in their province Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 73.

Seven of the new cases are located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, one is in the Fraser Health region, and one is in the province's Interior Health region, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry said most of the new cases are related to ongoing outbreaks in the province, which have been identified at two seniors care homes and a hospital in Metro Vancouver.

Just one of the new cases announced Saturday was related to travel. The person who tested positive in the Interior recently returned from travel to several places in Europe, Henry said.

The provincial health officer stressed that not everyone who has symptoms or has returned from travel abroad needs to be tested for COVID-19. She said provincial health officials are focused on testing those most at risk, including people who have been in contact with ongoing outbreaks and elderly people who are showing symptoms.

"For most people, you do not need a test," Henry said. "And we want to make sure that testing is available for all who do need it."

Health care workers and people who are in hospital or long-term care homes are another focus for the provincial testing regimen, she said.

"For everybody else, even if you have mild symptoms or you have no symptoms and you've returned from travel, you don't need testing," Henry said.

Earlier in the week, the province announced that it was banning all gatherings of more than 250 people and recommending against all non-essential travel abroad. Those who return from travel outside Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, health officials have said, though this requirement is considered a social obligation, not something the provincial government will be enforcing legally.

Henry said people who are returning from abroad and are self-isolating do not need to be tested for COVID-19 unless they have symptoms significant enough to require medical attention.

"Not everyone needs to get tested," Henry said.