

CTV News Vancouver





The B.C. government is looking for transportation companies to fill a void left by Greyhound and operate four routes in northern B.C.

The province has put out a request for proposals from companies that would like to take over inter-city bus routes currently serviced by BC Bus North. The RFP, which will remain open until Aug. 22, calls for submissions to be made to BC Transit.

Respondents to the RFP are asked to describe the conditions that would need to exist for them to be able to operate the routes without government subsidies.

The province launched BC Bus North as a temporary solution days after Greyhound discontinued the majority of its northern bus routes. The RFP is intended to maintain service on the routes through the end of March 2021.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says in a statement many people depend on buses in the North and the government is committed to help people get to work, school, and access to services.

With files from the Canadian Press